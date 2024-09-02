What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Raiganj? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Raiganj is Rs. 6.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Raiganj? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Raiganj amount to Rs. 58,365, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Raiganj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Raiganj is Rs. 10,392.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Raiganj? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Raiganj are Rs. 31,010, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.