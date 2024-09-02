What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Pithoragarh? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Pithoragarh is Rs. 6.35 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Pithoragarh? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Pithoragarh amount to Rs. 54,830, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Pithoragarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Pithoragarh is Rs. 9,996.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Pithoragarh? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Pithoragarh are Rs. 29,500, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.