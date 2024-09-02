Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 4.88 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.28 Lakhs in Orai.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price breakup in Orai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R which starts at Rs. 5.54 Lakhs in Orai, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Orai and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Orai.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std ₹ 4.88 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi ₹ 5.73 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi ₹ 5.95 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus ₹ 6.28 Lakhs
