HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso On Road Price in Murgud

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front Left Side
1/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Grille
2/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Headlight
3/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Taillight
4/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Side Mirror Body
5/12
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Wheel
View all Images
6/12
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.01 - 7.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Murgud
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

S-Presso Price in Murgud

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Murgud starts from Rs. 5.02 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.46 Lakhs in Murgud. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std₹ 5.02 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus₹ 6.46 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variant Wise Price List in Murgud

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Std
₹5.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,26,500
RTO
51,423
Insurance
23,961
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Murgud)
5,02,384
EMI@10,798/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
LXi
₹5.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
VXi
₹6.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Vxi Plus
₹6.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Wagon R Price in Murgud
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.99 - 5.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Alto K10 Price in Murgud
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5

Maruti Suzuki XL5

5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.7 - 6.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kwid Price in Murgud
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

5.37 - 7.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Celerio Price in Murgud

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

Value for money (VFM) factor of cars depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Tata Tiago: Five best VFM cars for first-time buyers
26 Aug 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto news recap, August 20: Maruti Suzuki Alto & S-Presso gets ESP, TVS Jupiter 110 teased
21 Aug 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso get ESP+ without any additional cost in addition to dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, collapsible steering column and more
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso get safer with this new feature
20 Aug 2024
The Dream Series Edition brings additional features at a pocket-friendly price on the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Edition launched at 4.99 Lakh
5 Jun 2024
The new Maruti Suzuki Dream Edition on the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso will get select comfort features, all at an attractive price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Limited Edition launch this month
1 Jun 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE

4.57 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

1.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

3.5 - 4 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

17 - 22 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details