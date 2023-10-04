Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Mukerian starts from Rs. 4.74 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.09 Lakhs in Mukerian.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso dealers and showrooms in Mukerian for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price breakup in Mukerian includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Mukerian, Renault Kwid which starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs in Mukerian and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Mukerian.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std ₹ 4.74 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi ₹ 5.72 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus ₹ 6.09 Lakhs
