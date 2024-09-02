Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Kishanganj starts from Rs. 4.97 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.39 Lakhs in Kishanganj.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso dealers and showrooms in Kishanganj for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price breakup in Kishanganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R which starts at Rs. 5.54 Lakhs in Kishanganj, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Kishanganj and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Kishanganj.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std ₹ 4.97 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi ₹ 6.06 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus ₹ 6.39 Lakhs
