Maruti Suzuki S-Presso On Road Price in Kanker

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Grille
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Headlight
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Taillight
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Side Mirror Body
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Wheel
View all Images
4.86 - 6.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kanker
S-Presso Price in Kanker

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Kanker starts from Rs. 4.92 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.39 Lakhs in Kanker. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std₹ 4.92 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi₹ 6.06 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus₹ 6.39 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variant Wise Price List in Kanker

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Std
₹4.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,26,500
RTO
41,885
Insurance
23,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Raipur
(Price not available in Kanker)
4,92,425
EMI@10,584/mo
LXi
₹5.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
VXi
₹6.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Vxi Plus
₹6.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

The new Maruti Suzuki Dream Edition on the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso will get select comfort features, all at an attractive price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Limited Edition launch this month
1 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki's overall car production dipped by one per cent in September 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso record a 70% slump in production
4 Oct 2023
Maruti Suzuki has recalled more than 87,000 units of the S-Presso and Eeco models due to possible defect in the steering setup.
Maruti Suzuki recalls over 87,000 S-Presso and Eeco for faulty steering system
25 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the S-Presso Xtra Edition on its social media
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition unveiled with new accessories, launch soon
30 Dec 2022
Maruti Swift scores one star for adult and child protection in Global NCAP crash test
Maruti Swift, Ignis, S-Presso perform poorly in Global NCAP crash tests: Details
12 Dec 2022
View all
 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

