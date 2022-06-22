Home > New Cars > Maruti Suzuki > S-presso > Maruti Suzuki S-Presso On Road Price in Imphal

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso On Road Price in Imphal

Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price List, Specifications and Features

Std

998 cc | 67 bhp | 726 |

₹ 4.19 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
377,948
RTO
18,618
Insurance
21,886
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
418,952
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3565
Wheelbase
2380
Kerb Weight
726
Height
1549
Width
1520
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
No
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
No
12V Power Outlets
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
No
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
K10B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
577.8
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.4
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Manual
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13
Bootspace
240
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
27
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Maruti Suzuki S-presso
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
S-Presso has found many takers in the Indian market because of the price point at which it is offered. Maruti Suzuki has packed this entry-level car with a decent list of features and its micro-SUV shape may also help its cause. The 1.0-litre petrol engine isn't for the thrill seekers but the option of S-CNG makes it a practical option for budget buyers.

Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Eastern Motors

Chingmerong West, Imphal,, Imphal, Manipur 795001
Samadon Enterprise

Ningthemkol, Kwakeithel,near Little Flower School,imphal,, Imphal, Manipur 795004
+91 - 6909157487
   

Eastern Motors Nexa

Chingmeirong West Imphal West, Imphal,, Imphal, Manipur 795001
