No Variant Available

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

S-Presso has found many takers in the Indian market because of the price point at which it is offered. Maruti Suzuki has packed this entry-level car with a decent list of features and its micro-SUV shape may also help its cause. The 1.0-litre petrol engine isn't for the thrill seekers but the option of S-CNG makes it a practical option for budget buyers.