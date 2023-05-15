Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus. Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki S-Presso dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std ₹ 5.09 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi ₹ 5.91 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi ₹ 6.21 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus ₹ 6.61 Lakhs