What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Chandausi? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Chandausi is Rs. 6.28 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Chandausi? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Chandausi amount to Rs. 49,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Chandausi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Chandausi is Rs. 9,898.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in Chandausi? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus in Chandausi are Rs. 27,764, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.