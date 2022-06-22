Home > New Cars > Maruti Suzuki > S-cross > Maruti Suzuki S-Cross On Road Price in Hyderabad

Marutisuzuki Scross On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
+24
images
Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
Sigma

1462 cc | 103 bhp | 1130 |

₹ 10.04 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
859,000
RTO
103,080
Insurance
32,051
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
9,684
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,004,315
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹15,653
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
180
Length
4300
Wheelbase
2600
Kerb Weight
1130
Height
1595
Width
1785
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
890.4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.55
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
353
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
48
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
High-beam Assist
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Maruti Suzuki S-cross
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
2020 S-Cross from Maruti Suzuki is now offered only with the 1.5-litre BS6-compliant petrol engine option which is also found in the likes of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6. Apart from a five-speed manual transmission option, there is a four-speed torque converter unit as well. While the car looks identical to the preceding model, the seven-inch infotainment screen on the inside has received an update.

Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Rks Motor

mapicon
Head Office 6-3-905, Saboo Towers,rajbahvan Road Somajiguda,hyderabad,, Hyderabad, Telangana 500082
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9311325086
   

Gem Motors India

mapicon
Survey No 64, Kondapur,hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081
phoneicon
+91 - 9912340996
   

Varun Motors Banjara Hills

mapicon
Road No: 2, Opp. Kbr Park,banjara Hills,hyderabad,, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034
phoneicon
+91 - 9154903187
   

Varun Motors

mapicon
H, 4-51,lingampally Rd,tara Nagar,serilingampally,hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500019
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9100050934

Check Latest Offers on S-cross

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on S-cross

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue