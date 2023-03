What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in Cumbum? In Cumbum, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma is Rs 10,15,331.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in Cumbum? The RTO Charges for the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma in Cumbum is Rs 1,11,080.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in Cumbum? The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma's insurance charges in Cumbum are Rs 44,751.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in Cumbum? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in Cumbum: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 8,59,000, RTO - Rs. 1,11,080, Insurance - Rs. 44,751, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in ##cityName## is Rs. 10,15,331.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha AT, which costs Rs. 13,15,871 on the road in Cumbum.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in Cumbum starts at Rs. 10,15,331 and goes upto Rs. 13,15,871. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in Cumbum? EMI for base variant of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in Cumbum will be Rs. 20,587. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Is Maruti Suzuki S-Cross better than Baleno? The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross starts at Rs. 8,39,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 1462.0 cc engine. Baleno prices start at Rs. 5,58,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 796.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.

What is the mileage of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross? The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has a mileage range of 18.4 - 18.5 kmpl.

Which model of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is best? Alpha AT is the best model among all Maruti Suzuki S-Cross models with full features. The Alpha AT variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is a good choice.

What is the boot space capacity of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross? Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has a boot space (Dikki) capacity of 353 liters.