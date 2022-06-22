Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)