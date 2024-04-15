HT Auto
Jimny on Road Price in Dhubri

Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Dhubri starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Dhubri. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT₹ 14.75 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT₹ 15.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone₹ 16.01 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT₹ 16.11 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variant Wise Price List

Zeta MT
₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,74,000
RTO
1,39,400
Insurance
60,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Dhubri)
14,74,809
EMI@31,699/mo
Alpha MT
₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha MT Dual Tone
₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT
₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
