Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Dhenkanal starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Dhenkanal. The lowest price Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Dhenkanal starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Dhenkanal. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT. Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki Jimny dealers and showrooms in Dhenkanal for best offers. Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price breakup in Dhenkanal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT ₹ 14.75 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT ₹ 15.83 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone ₹ 16.01 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT ₹ 16.11 Lakhs