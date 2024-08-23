HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny On Road Price in Balaghat

4.5 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Headlight
4.5 out of 5
14.75 - 17.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Balaghat
Jimny Price in Balaghat

Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Balaghat starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Balaghat.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT₹ 14.75 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT₹ 15.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone₹ 16.01 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT₹ 16.11 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variant Wise Price List in Balaghat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta MT
₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,74,000
RTO
1,39,400
Insurance
60,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Balaghat)
14,74,809
EMI@31,699/mo
Alpha MT
₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha MT Dual Tone
₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT
₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Jimny News

The lifestyle SUV segment is keen to see which of the two five-door off-road SUVs - Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar Roxx - become more popular among Indian enthusiasts.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny comparison: Which SUV makes more sense for daily drives and long trips with family
23 Aug 2024
From the little Jimny to the brutish Gurkha, there's plenty to choose from for those looking to bring home a true-blue off-roader
Jimny to V-Cross: 5 cars under 30 lakh that are capable off-roaders
12 Jul 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Why the Maruti Suzuki Jimny failed to shine
11 Jul 2024
The Suzuki Jimny Horizon is restricted to just 900 units in Germany
Suzuki Jimny to be discontinued in Europe soon. New limited edition says ‘goodbye’
10 Jul 2024
File photo of Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Best time to buy a Maruti? Big discounts on Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara and more
4 Jul 2024
View all
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Videos

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
