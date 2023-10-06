Maruti Suzuki Jimny: What are the drive capabilities

The Jimny is right at home on unpaved roads.

The Jimny itself does not need any mollycoddling on the move. It may or may not be driven on beaten paths regularly but the fact that it has enormous potential to tame the wild was amply evident in our one-day experience with it.

The Jimny, in fact, is a light-weight boxer that is competing in the heavy-weight arena. A ladder-frame chassis and a kerb weight of just around 1,200 kilos are the two instant highlights while the Suzuki AllGrip 4WD system works overtime to tame challenges ahead.

The Jimny has an ramp breakover angle of 24 degrees and an approach angle of 36 degrees. Its ground clearance is at 210 mm.

There is no differential lock - a system that allows all of the available torque to be sent to the wheel with the traction - but an electronic traction control system seeks to overcome any possible issue with considerable ease. The ability to switch between 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low allows for further precision and skill as well. And then there are crucial aspects like approach angle, departure angle and a high ground clearance as well.

What all of these jargon translate into is that the Jimny is able to negotiate rut, rocks and rain-drenched streams with nonchalant ease. Here is an SUV that hardly bats an eyelid and more often than not, we were doubting ourselves far more than the vehicle itself, in front of what appeared to be a rather daunting obstacle.

Cross over all of these and move into conventional roads and there are plenty of bits to both like and dislike. At the core of the Jimny is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which is quite familiar. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission unit. We had the AT with us through the day.

Maruti Suzuki claims Jimny has a mileage of around 16 kilometres to every litre of petrol.

The Jimny is a mile-muncher and at low to moderate speeds, it is a pleasant mover. Its small proportions mean it can be weaved in and out of traffic congestion with ease and the well-engineered steering helps big time. The stiff suspension is also great over ungodly speed breakers. There is hardly any bobbing around anywhere in the cabin which is quite unlike SUVs that are bred for the outdoors. But on the other side, the Jimny's AT unit takes its sweet time to find the right number and doesn't always quite match up to throttle inputs and the required engine response demands. Overtaking will need careful planning and the engine begins to groan once the pedal closes in on the metal.

Jimny maintains straight line speeds well and when required, has a turn radius of 5.7 meters.