Maruti Suzuki Jimny
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Jimny

Launched in Jun 2023

4.0
1 Review
₹12.76 - 14.96 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Jimny Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Jimny: 1462.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.69 kmpl

Jimny: 16.39-16.94 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 116.6 bhp

Jimny: 103.39 bhp

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Latest Update

Latest News:

Mercedes-Benz planning a junior G-Class, fresh teaser hints Maruti Suzuki Jimny lookalike. Here's launch timeline…
Maruti Suzuki Jimny to serve at the Indo-Tibetan Border, joins the Central Armed Police Force

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variants
Maruti Suzuki Jimny price starts at ₹ 12.76 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
6 Variants Available
Jimny Zeta MT₹12.76 Lakhs
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Jimny Alpha MT₹13.71 Lakhs
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Jimny Zeta AT₹13.86 Lakhs
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone₹13.87 Lakhs
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Jimny Alpha AT₹14.8 Lakhs
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Jimny Alpha AT Dual Tone₹14.96 Lakhs
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Expert Review

4.5 out of 5

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been the most-awaited car model in the Indian automobile market and now that it is here, it underlines the company's tectonic shift in strategy. The small and affordable cars may continue to be the bread and butter for Maruti but the country's largest car maker is looking at opening up an entire buffet for buyers. In this sense alone, the Jimny SUV is determined to be the cake and the cherry on top of it too.

Maruti Suzuki may have bared all its arsenal to win the SUV battle at home and models like Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx are becoming a common sight. But it is the Jimny that is carrying the overwhelming weight of expectations because it is the only true-blooded SUV in the camp and one that would instantly connect with fans of the Gypsy. But with mammoth expectations, with unparalleled hype and with a deafening buzz come humongous chances of falling short of perceived potential.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Images

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Colours

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Pearl arctic white
Sizzling red with bluish black roof
Granite grey
Bluish black
Sizzling red
Nexa blue
Kinetic yellow with bluish black roof

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque134.2 Nm
Mileage16.39-16.94 kmpl
TransmissionManual.Automatic
Engine1462 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Jimny specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Jimny comparison with similar cars

Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Mahindra Thar
Honda Elevate
MG Astor
Kia Syros
Tata Curvv
Citroen Aircross
Citroen Basalt
Skoda Kushaq
Volkswagen Taigun
₹12.76 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹11.91 Lakhs*
₹10 Lakhs*
₹9 Lakhs*
₹10 Lakhs*
₹8.49 Lakhs*
₹7.99 Lakhs*
₹10.99 Lakhs*
₹11.7 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
109 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
38 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Power
103 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
138 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
116 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Torque
134.2 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
220 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4312 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4308 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4352 mm
Length
4225 mm
Length
4221 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1844 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1680 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1669 mm
Height
1593 mm
Height
1612 mm
Height
1612 mm
Width
1645 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1796 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1760 mm
Width
1760 mm
Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Boot Space
208 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
488 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
511 litres
Boot Space
470 litres
Boot Space
385 litres
Boot Space
385 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Currently viewingJimny vs TharJimny vs ElevateJimny vs AstorJimny vs SyrosJimny vs CurvvJimny vs AircrossJimny vs BasaltJimny vs KushaqJimny vs Taigun
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Jimny's petrol variant is 16.94 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
Zeta MT
Alpha MT
Zeta AT
Alpha MT Dual Tone
Alpha AT
Alpha AT Dual Tone
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
16.94 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rana Motors
OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
+91 - 8045248501
Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
+91 - 9999525770
Aaa Vehicleades
Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 9650445555
Bagga Link Motors
395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929400497
Competent Automobiles
F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 9953046681
Competent Automobiles
3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9821852230
See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Videos

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV review: Lifestyle vehicle battle gets scorching hot
6 Oct 2023
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Jimny EMI

Zeta MT
678 Km
₹ 12.76 Lakhs*
Zeta MT
678 Km
₹12.76 Lakhs*
Alpha MT
678 Km
₹13.71 Lakhs*
Zeta AT
656 Km
₹13.86 Lakhs*
Alpha MT Dual Tone
678 Km
₹13.87 Lakhs*
Alpha AT
656 Km
₹14.8 Lakhs*
Alpha AT Dual Tone
656 Km
₹14.96 Lakhs*
EMI ₹22502.52/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
Maruti Suzuki Jimny User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Jimny is a cult !
Jimny , the perfect compact 4x4 suv in its segment . In love with the design and ride quality, butter suspensions , power to weight ratio. Jimny is a cult ! By: Akshay Sagar (Aug 28, 2024)
