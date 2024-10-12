What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Panchkula? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Panchkula is Rs. 32.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Panchkula? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Panchkula amount to Rs. 2.92 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Panchkula? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Panchkula is Rs. 58,415.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Panchkula? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Panchkula are Rs. 1.10 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.