What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Namakkal? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Namakkal is Rs. 36.12 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Namakkal? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Namakkal amount to Rs. 5.78 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Namakkal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Namakkal is Rs. 63,914.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Namakkal? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Namakkal are Rs. 1.41 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.