Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition

4 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear Left View
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front View
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear View
4 out of 5
6.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage20.89 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Ignis Radiance Edition Latest Updates

Ignis is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Ignis Radiance Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres
  • BootSpace: 260 litres
    Mileage of Radiance Edition is 20.89 kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Price

    Radiance Edition
    ₹6.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,49,000
    RTO
    21,960
    Insurance
    32,959
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,04,419
    EMI@12,991/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L VVT
    Driving Range
    668 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.89 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.7 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R15
    Length
    3700 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    2435 mm
    Kerb Weight
    825 kg
    Height
    1595 mm
    Width
    1690 mm
    Bootspace
    260 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    32 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition EMI
    EMI11,692 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,43,977
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,43,977
    Interest Amount
    1,57,554
    Payable Amount
    7,01,531

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis other Variants

    Sigma 1.2 MT
    ₹6.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,84,000
    RTO
    28,190
    Insurance
    29,336
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,42,026
    EMI@13,800/mo
    Delta 1.2 MT
    ₹7.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta 1.2 AMT
    ₹7.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zeta 1.2 MT
    ₹7.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta 1.2 AMT
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zeta 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹8.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha 1.2 MT
    ₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha 1.2 AMT
    ₹9.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
