Ignis is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Ignis Radiance Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Radiance Edition is 32 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres
BootSpace: 260 litres
Mileage of Radiance Edition is 20.89 kmpl.