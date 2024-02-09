What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Sirohi? In Sirohi, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 5,70,143.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Sirohi? In Sirohi, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 42,636.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Sirohi? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Sirohi are Rs 31,739.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Sirohi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Sirohi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,95,268, RTO - Rs. 42,636, Insurance - Rs. 31,739, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Sirohi is Rs. 5,70,143.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,15,747 in Sirohi.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Sirohi starts at Rs. 5,70,143 and goes up to Rs. 7,15,747. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.