Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 6.04 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant goes up to Rs. 7.44 Lakhs in Nagpur.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Ignis dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is mainly compared to Renault Kwid which starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs in Nagpur, Citroen C3 which starts at Rs. 5.71 Lakhs in Nagpur and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT ₹ 6.04 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 MT ₹ 6.85 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT ₹ 7.32 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone ₹ 7.44 Lakhs
