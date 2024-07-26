HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ignis On Road Price in Madurai

4 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Left Side
1/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear Left View
2/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Right Side
3/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear Right Side
4/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front View
5/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear View
6/19
4 out of 5
5.99 - 8.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Madurai
Ignis Price in Madurai

Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 5.99 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant goes up to Rs. 7.36 Lakhs in Madurai. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 MT₹ 6.79 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT₹ 7.36 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variant Wise Price List in Madurai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,09,948
RTO
55,995
Insurance
32,265
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Madurai
5,98,708
EMI@12,869/mo
Delta 1.2 MT
₹6.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta 1.2 AMT
₹7.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FAQs

In Madurai, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 5,98,708.
In Madurai, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 55,995.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Madurai are Rs 32,265.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Madurai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,09,948, RTO - Rs. 55,995, Insurance - Rs. 32,265, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,98,708.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,36,136 in Madurai.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Madurai starts at Rs. 5,98,708 and goes up to Rs. 7,36,136. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Madurai will be Rs. 12,140. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

