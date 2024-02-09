What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Kurnool? In Kurnool, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 6,33,413.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Kurnool? In Kurnool, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 61,308.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Kurnool? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Kurnool are Rs 26,786.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Kurnool? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Kurnool: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,10,000, RTO - Rs. 61,308, Insurance - Rs. 26,786, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 25,000. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,33,413.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,49,970 in Kurnool.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Kurnool starts at Rs. 6,33,413 and goes up to Rs. 7,49,970. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.