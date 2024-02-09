What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Giridih? In Giridih, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 5,60,723.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Giridih? In Giridih, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 33,216.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Giridih? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Giridih are Rs 31,739.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Giridih? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Giridih: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,95,268, RTO - Rs. 33,216, Insurance - Rs. 31,739, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Giridih is Rs. 5,60,723.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,04,126 in Giridih.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Giridih starts at Rs. 5,60,723 and goes up to Rs. 7,04,126. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.