HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ignis On Road Price in Dindigul

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
5.99 - 8.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dindigul
Check Latest Offers
Ignis Price in Dindigul

Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Dindigul starts from Rs. 5.99 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant goes up to Rs. 7.37 Lakhs in Dindigul. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 MT₹ 6.79 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT₹ 7.26 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone₹ 7.37 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variant Wise Price List in Dindigul

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,09,948
RTO
55,995
Insurance
32,265
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dindigul
5,98,708
EMI@12,869/mo
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Delta 1.2 MT
₹6.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta 1.2 MT
₹7.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹7.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alternatives

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.7 - 6.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kwid Price in Dindigul
Citroen C3

Citroen C3

5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
C3 Price in Dindigul
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5

Maruti Suzuki XL5

5 Lakhs Onwards
Check XL5 details
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Maruti Suzuki Ignis News

Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
9 Feb 2024
If you are looking for affordable clutch-less automatic cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and that too without going for the entry-level small hatchbacks, here are the top five options for you.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh
29 Jan 2024
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (top) and Ignis (bottom) are two of the latest cars from the carmaker to receive price hikes.
Maruti Ertiga and Ignis to cost more. Check new price list
13 Apr 2023
The new Ignis at Auto Expo 2020.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets this new feature, sees hike in price
24 Feb 2023
Hyundai Ai3: It is the new micro SUV that is expected to launch in India. The underpinnings will be shared with the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/악군TV)
Hyundai's new micro SUV spotted, will rival Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis
20 Dec 2022
Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FAQs

In Dindigul, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 5,98,708.
In Dindigul, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 55,995.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Dindigul are Rs 32,265.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Dindigul: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,09,948, RTO - Rs. 55,995, Insurance - Rs. 32,265, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,98,708.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,37,272 in Dindigul.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Dindigul starts at Rs. 5,98,708 and goes up to Rs. 7,37,272. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Dindigul will be Rs. 12,140. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

