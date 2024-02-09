What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Cuttack? In Cuttack, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 5,93,070.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Cuttack? In Cuttack, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 44,921.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Cuttack? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Cuttack are Rs 22,668.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Cuttack? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Cuttack: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,10,258, RTO - Rs. 44,921, Insurance - Rs. 22,668, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 6,298. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,93,070.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,28,628 in Cuttack.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Cuttack starts at Rs. 5,93,070 and goes up to Rs. 7,28,628. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.