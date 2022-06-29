The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a distinctive premium hatchback that combines style, performance, and advanced technology, making it a popular choice in its segment. Known for its robust design and versatile features, the 2024 model continues to draw attention for drivers wishing to navigate city streets with ease while enjoying a comfortable ride. Below, we will explore the pricing, variants, features, performance specifications, and safety aspects of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price:

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available at a competitive price range of ₹5.85 lakh to ₹8.12 lakh. This price bracket makes the Ignis an attractive option for those seeking a capable vehicle without breaking the bank. The Sigma trim is positioned as the entry point with a price tag of ₹5.85 lakh. The Delta trim comes at ₹6.39 lakh while the Zeta trim comes in at ₹6.97 lakh. The top-tier Alpha trim is priced from ₹7.62 lakh, going to ₹8.12 lakh with the four-speed AMT option.

When was the Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was first launched in India in January 2017. Since then, it has received numerous updates and face-lifts, which have enhanced its overall appeal and performance. The model continues to evolve, catering to modern customers' needs and preferences.

How many variants and colour options of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis are available?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is offered in several variants. Currently, there are distinct trim levels that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Each variant comes equipped with unique features, allowing customers to choose according to their specific preferences. The Ignis is available in multiple vibrant colour options, making it easy for buyers to personalise their choice. These include Nexa Blue, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue, Glistening Grey, Pearl Arctic White, and Pearl Midnight Black. Some of these are available in dual-tone shades with either a silver or a black roof.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Ignis?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is packed with a variety of features that enhance comfort, entertainment, and safety. Some standout features include a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Ignis brings spacious interiors with ample legroom and headroom, ensuring a comfortable driving experience. It gets LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs) that not only improve visibility but also add to the visual appeal. The Ignis further features steering-mounted audio and phone controls for easy access while driving.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a robust 1.2-litre 4-cylinder VVT petrol engine that conforms to the BS6 Phase II standards. This engine produces a maximum power output of 81 hp and a peak torque of 113 Nm, ensuring efficient performance across various driving conditions. The engine can be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed AMT (Auto Gear Shift), providing drivers with options that suit their driving preferences.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Ignis's mileage?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers a manufacturer-stated mileage of 20.89 kmpl for manual transmissions and 19.70 kmpl for AMT variants. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions dand

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis stands out in its class with a generous ground clearance of 180 mm. This feature not only enhances its off-road capabilities but also ensures that the vehicle can easily navigate through rough terrain and obstacles. In terms of cargo space, the Ignis offers a boot space of 260 litres, providing ample room for luggage and everyday essentials.

What is the seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis?

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis comfortably seats up to five passengers. The spacious interior layout, combined with quality seating materials, ensures that all occupants enjoy a comfortable journey, whether for daily commutes or longer trips.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis?

The Ignis comes equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and more to ensure a safe journey. There are ISOFIX mounts to securely attach child safety seats.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival in its segment?

In the competitive sub-compact hatchback segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis faces competition from several noteworthy rivals. Key competitors include the Hyundai Grand i10, Tata Tiago, and Ford Figo.