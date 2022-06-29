IgnisPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Ignis

Launched in Feb 2020

4.0
3 Reviews
₹5.85 - 8.26 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Ignis Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Ignis: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 24.84 kmpl

Ignis: 20.8 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 76.19 bhp

Ignis: 82.0 bhp

View all Ignis Specs and Features

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Latest Update

Latest News:

Auto news recap, July 25: Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition, 2024 Hero Xtreme launched & more
Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets new Radiance Edition. Here's what has been updated

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a distinctive premium hatchback that combines style, performance, and advanced technology, making it a popular choice in its segment. Known for its robust design and versatile features, the 2024 model continues to draw attention for drivers wishing to navigate city streets with ease while enjoying a comfortable ride. Below, we will explore the pricing, variants, features, performance specifications, and safety aspects of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variants
Maruti Suzuki Ignis price starts at ₹ 5.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.26 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
11 Variants Available
Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT₹5.85 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Delta 1.2 MT₹6.39 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT₹6.89 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT₹6.97 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT Dual Tone₹7.11 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Zeta 1.2 AMT₹7.47 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Zeta 1.2 AMT Dual Tone₹7.61 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT₹7.62 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT Dual Tone₹7.76 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT₹8.12 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone₹8.26 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Images

19 images
View All Ignis Images

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Colours

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Glistening grey
Pearl arctic white
Lucent orange with black roof
Nexa blue with silver roof
Pearl midnight black
Lucent orange
Silky silver
Turquoise blue
Nexa blue with black roof
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been awarded 1 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20.8 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Ignis specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Ignis comparison with similar cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Toyota Glanza
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago
₹5.85 Lakhs*
₹5.98 Lakhs*
₹6.49 Lakhs*
₹6.86 Lakhs*
₹7.2 Lakhs*
₹5 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
105 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
8 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
8 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
1/5
Safety Rating*
2/5
Safety Rating*
1/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Power
82 bhp
Power
82 bhp
Power
80 bhp
Power
89 bhp
Power
84 bhp
Power
74 bhp
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
111.7 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
96.5 Nm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
177 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Length
3700 mm
Length
3815 mm
Length
3860 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3802 mm
Length
3765 mm
Height
1595 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1500 mm
Height
1537 mm
Height
1535 mm
Width
1690 mm
Width
1680 mm
Width
1735 mm
Width
1745 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1677 mm
Turning Radius
4.7
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Boot Space
260 litres
Boot Space
260 litres
Boot Space
265 litres
Boot Space
318 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Currently viewingIgnis vs Grand i10 NiosIgnis vs SwiftIgnis vs GlanzaIgnis vs Tiago NRGIgnis vs Tiago
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Ignis in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ignis's petrol variant is 20.89 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT comes with a 32 litres fuel tank.
Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rana Motors
A 2/7, Rikhi House, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp. Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
Janakpuri, B1/630, New Delhi, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8045248501
Trs Arena Mayapuri
Naraina Vihar, A-16, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
+91 - 9999525770
Bagga Link Motors
395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929400497
Competent Automobiles
E-5/1, Phirni Road, Najafgarh, Opp.Furniture Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8130977201
Competent Automobiles
F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 9953046681
See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Videos

Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis EMI

Maruti Suzuki Ignis User Reviews & Ratings

4
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Perfect Driving Comfort
Everything is good. It positions itself as a budget-friendly compact crossover SUV, maintaining a great balance in its segment.By: Aashish kumar Chouhan (Dec 24, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect small car
Stunning looks, interior level, body design and ground clearance is very progressive, effective bestBy: Neera Arora (Jun 24, 2024)
Read Full Review
Good performance
Super small budget car in India, it's good performance and good leg spice and good milege. Beautiful design 😍By: Jamsheer (Apr 7, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

