|Engine
|1490 cc
|Mileage
|27.97 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT, equipped with a M15D + Strong Hybrid and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, is listed at ₹20.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand Vitara deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White Black Roof, Midnight Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears. This unit makes 91 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 122 Nm @ 3800 rpm of torque.
In the Grand Vitara's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.