|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.58 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Grand Vitara Zeta (O) Smart Hybrid AT Dual Tone, equipped with a K15C + Mild Hybrid System and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand Vitara deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.58 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand Vitara Zeta (O) Smart Hybrid AT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White Black Roof, Midnight Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Grand Vitara Zeta (O) Smart Hybrid AT Dual Tone is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Grand Vitara's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Grand Vitara Zeta (O) Smart Hybrid AT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Sunglass Holder, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Cruise Control.