Home
New Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
On Road Price in Parappanangadi
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Maruti Suzuki
Grand Vitara
On Road Price in Parappanangadi
Maruti Suzuki
Grand Vitara
On Road Price in Parappanangadi
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Parappanangadi are not available.
Parappanangadi
Maruti Suzuki
Grand Vitara
Variant Wise Price List
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹12.14 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹10,45,000
RTO
₹1,16,500
Insurance
₹52,482
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Parappanangadi
₹12,14,482
EMI@26,104/mo
Delta Smart Hybrid
₹13.79 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
Delta Smart Hybrid AT
₹15.50 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
Zeta Smart Hybrid
₹16.06 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki
Grand Vitara
Specifications and Features
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl
Driving Range
950 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
