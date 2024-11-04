Grand Vitara Delta Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AT Latest Updates
Grand Vitara is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Grand Vitara Delta Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AT in Delhi is Rs. 16.28 Lakhs. The fuelGrand Vitara is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Grand Vitara Delta Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AT in Delhi is Rs. 16.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AT is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: