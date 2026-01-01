hamburger icon
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front View
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Headlight
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT

22.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Key Specs
Engine1490 cc
Mileage27.97 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Prices

The Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT, equipped with a M15D + Strong Hybrid and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, is listed at ₹22.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Mileage

All variants of the Grand Vitara deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Colours

The Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White Black Roof, Midnight Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Engine and Transmission

The Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears. This unit makes 91 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 122 Nm @ 3800 rpm of torque.

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Grand Vitara's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Specs & Features

The Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Sunglass Holder, Glove Box Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Price

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT

₹22.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,57,000
RTO
2,00,530
Insurance
56,765
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,14,795
EMI@47,605/mo
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
122 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
27.97 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
91 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
M15D + Strong Hybrid
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion, 177.6 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot
Electric Motor
1 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
1259 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
79 bhp @ 3995 rpm, 141 Nm
Engine
1490 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4345 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Kerb Weight
1295 kg
Height
1645 mm
Width
1795 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
265 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Black with Champagne Accents
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black with Champagne Accents
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT EMI
EMI42,844 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,93,315
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,93,315
Interest Amount
5,77,332
Payable Amount
25,70,647

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara other Variants

Grand Vitara Sigma Smart Hybrid

₹12.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,76,500
RTO
1,12,480
Insurance
36,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,25,566
EMI@26,342/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Grand Vitara Delta Smart Hybrid

₹13.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,09,700
RTO
1,25,800
Insurance
38,768
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,74,768
EMI@29,549/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Delta CNG

₹14.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,700
RTO
1,34,800
Insurance
40,938
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,75,938
EMI@31,724/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Delta Smart Hybrid AT

₹15.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,44,700
RTO
1,39,300
Insurance
41,485
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,25,985
EMI@32,799/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta Smart Hybrid

₹15.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,70,000
RTO
1,41,830
Insurance
41,996
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,54,326
EMI@33,409/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta Smart Hybrid Dual Tone

₹15.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,85,400
RTO
1,43,370
Insurance
43,407
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,72,677
EMI@33,803/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta (O) Smart Hybrid

₹16.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,28,000
RTO
1,47,630
Insurance
44,603
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,20,733
EMI@34,836/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta (O) Smart Hybrid Dual Tone

₹16.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,43,400
RTO
1,49,170
Insurance
44,603
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,37,673
EMI@35,200/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta CNG

₹16.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,60,000
RTO
1,50,830
Insurance
44,208
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,55,538
EMI@35,584/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta Smart Hybrid AT

₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,05,000
RTO
1,55,330
Insurance
44,715
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,05,545
EMI@36,659/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha Smart Hybrid

₹17.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,19,700
RTO
1,56,800
Insurance
45,011
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,22,011
EMI@37,013/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta Smart Hybrid AT Dual Tone

₹17.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,20,400
RTO
1,56,870
Insurance
46,193
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,23,963
EMI@37,055/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha Smart Hybrid Dual Tone

₹17.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,35,100
RTO
1,58,340
Insurance
44,762
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,38,702
EMI@37,371/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta (O) Smart Hybrid AT

₹17.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,63,000
RTO
1,61,130
Insurance
47,386
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,72,016
EMI@38,088/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha (O) Smart Hybrid

₹17.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,77,600
RTO
1,62,590
Insurance
47,523
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,88,213
EMI@38,436/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta (O) Smart Hybrid AT Dual Tone

₹17.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,78,400
RTO
1,62,670
Insurance
47,386
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,88,956
EMI@38,452/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha (O) Smart Hybrid Dual Tone

₹18.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,93,000
RTO
1,64,130
Insurance
47,523
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,05,153
EMI@38,800/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha AT Smart Hybrid

₹18.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,54,700
RTO
1,70,300
Insurance
47,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,73,229
EMI@40,263/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Delta Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT

₹18.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,63,300
RTO
1,71,160
Insurance
50,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,85,058
EMI@40,517/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha AT Smart Hybrid Dual Tone

₹18.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,70,100
RTO
1,71,840
Insurance
49,114
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,91,554
EMI@40,657/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha (O) Smart Hybrid AT

₹19.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,12,600
RTO
1,76,090
Insurance
50,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,39,498
EMI@41,687/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha (O) Smart Hybrid AT Dual Tone

₹19.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,28,000
RTO
1,77,630
Insurance
50,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,56,438
EMI@42,051/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT

₹20.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,91,600
RTO
1,83,990
Insurance
53,561
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,29,651
EMI@43,625/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha Smart Hybrid AllGrip 4WD AT

₹20.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,700
RTO
1,84,800
Insurance
52,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,37,098
EMI@43,785/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Dual Tone

₹20.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,07,000
RTO
1,85,530
Insurance
53,282
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,46,312
EMI@43,983/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha Smart Hybrid AllGrip 4WD AT Dual Tone

₹20.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,15,100
RTO
1,86,340
Insurance
53,295
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,55,235
EMI@44,175/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT

₹20.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,50,300
RTO
1,89,860
Insurance
55,780
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,96,440
EMI@45,061/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha (O) Smart Hybrid AllGrip 4WD AT

₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,57,600
RTO
1,90,590
Insurance
53,295
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,01,985
EMI@45,180/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Zeta Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Dual Tone

₹21.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,65,700
RTO
1,91,400
Insurance
54,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,12,177
EMI@45,399/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha (O) Smart Hybrid AllGrip 4WD AT Dual Tone

₹21.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,73,000
RTO
1,92,130
Insurance
51,481
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,17,111
EMI@45,505/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT

₹22.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,50,200
RTO
1,99,850
Insurance
56,448
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,06,998
EMI@47,437/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Dual Tone

₹22.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,65,600
RTO
2,01,390
Insurance
56,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,24,279
EMI@47,808/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Grand Vitara Alpha Plus (O) Intelligent Hybrid e-CVT Dual Tone

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,72,400
RTO
2,02,070
Insurance
57,094
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,064
EMI@47,976/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

