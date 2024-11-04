Grand Vitara Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip Dual Tone Latest Updates
Grand Vitara is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Grand Vitara Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 20.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip Dual Tone is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 373 litres
Mileage of Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip Dual Tone is 19.38 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less