HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMaruti SuzukiGrand VitaraAlpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front Left Side
1/14
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear View
2/14
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Headlight
3/14
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Taillight
4/14
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Wheel
5/14
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Side Image
View all Images
6/14
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
20.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage19.38 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Grand Vitara specs and features

Grand Vitara Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip Latest Updates

Grand Vitara is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Grand Vitara Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip in Delhi is Rs. 20.24 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: K15C + Mild Hybrid System
  • Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 373 litres
    • Mileage of Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip is 19.38 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip Price

    Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip
    ₹20.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,53,699
    RTO
    1,91,370
    Insurance
    78,564
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,24,133
    EMI@43,507/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15C + Mild Hybrid System
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    872 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.38 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Length
    4345 mm
    Wheelbase
    2600 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1260 kg
    Width
    1795 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    373 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black + Bordeaux
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AllGrip EMI
    EMI39,156 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    18,21,719
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    18,21,719
    Interest Amount
    5,27,632
    Payable Amount
    23,49,351

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara other Variants

    Sigma Smart Hybrid
    ₹12.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,99,000
    RTO
    1,14,700
    Insurance
    37,434
    Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
    FasTag Charges
    700
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,51,834
    EMI@26,907/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Delta Smart Hybrid
    ₹13.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid
    ₹14.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta CNG
    ₹14.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹15.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Zeta Smart Hybrid
    ₹15.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹16.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Zeta Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid
    ₹16.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta CNG
    ₹16.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Smart Hybrid
    ₹17.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid
    ₹17.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹18.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid
    ₹18.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Alpha Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹19.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Smart Hybrid AllGrip
    ₹19.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹19.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid AllGrip
    ₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha Dominion Edition Smart Hybrid AT
    ₹20.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
    ₹20.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Zeta Plus Dual Tone Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
    ₹21.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Zeta Plus Dominion Edition Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
    ₹21.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Zeta Plus Dominion Edition Intelligent Hybrid eCVT Dual Tone
    ₹22.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Plus Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
    ₹22.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Plus Dual Tone Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
    ₹22.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Plus Dominion Edition Intelligent Hybrid eCVT
    ₹23.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha Plus Dominion Edition Intelligent Hybrid eCVT Dual Tone
    ₹23.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alternatives

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV Creative 45

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Grand VitaravsCurvv EV
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX MX5 Petrol AT

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Grand VitaravsThar ROXX
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos Gravity 1.5 Petrol CVT

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Grand VitaravsSeltos
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP)

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Grand VitaravsXUV700
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone

    11 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Grand VitaravsCreta

    Popular SUV Cars

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Curvv EV Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar ROXX Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 CS

    BMW M4 CS

    1.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BYD Seagull

    BYD Seagull

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details