Maruti Suzuki Fronx On Road Price in Tenkasi

4 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Side View Left
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear Left View
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Fog Lamp
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Headlight
8.7 - 15.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Tenkasi
Fronx Price in Tenkasi

Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Tenkasi starts from Rs. 8.87 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.31 Lakhs in Tenkasi. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT₹ 8.87 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG₹ 9.96 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT₹ 10.31 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variant Wise Price List in Tenkasi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹8.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,51,500
RTO
99,195
Insurance
35,976
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Tenkasi)
8,87,171
EMI@19,069/mo
Delta 1.2L MT
₹9.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sigma 1.2 CNG
₹9.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Delta Plus 1.2L MT
₹10.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered with three powertrain options.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs The Competition: 5 cars worth considering
20 Nov 2024
Hyundai Creta SUV continues to dominate the overall segment which contribute more than half of car sales in India. The Fronx, Maruti's smallest SUV, made the most significant gain among most popular SUVs during the festive month.
Top 10 SUVs sold in India in October: Creta keeps crown, Fronx gains significantly
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses two lakh sales mark. Here's what makes it popular
14 Oct 2024
Fronx is offered in nine exterior colour options - six in single tone and three dual-tone choices.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh sales milestone since launch
11 Oct 2024
The Nexon iCNG provides approximately 321 litres of boot space, while the Fronx CNG offers around 308 litres.
Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Which CNG SUV is best for you
1 Oct 2024
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Videos

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
11 Jun 2024
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Fronx FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Tenkasi is Rs. 10.31 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Tenkasi amount to Rs. 1.16 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Tenkasi is Rs. 17,989.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Tenkasi are Rs. 37,274, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Tenkasi includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 8.78 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.16 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 37,274, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 10.31 Lakhs.

