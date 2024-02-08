Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Singrauli starts from Rs. 8.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 9.96 Lakhs in Singrauli. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Singrauli starts from Rs. 8.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 9.96 Lakhs in Singrauli. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol engine options. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Singrauli for 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 8.52 - 9.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki Fronx dealers and showrooms in Singrauli for best offers. Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price breakup in Singrauli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is mainly compared to Hyundai Exter which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Singrauli and Mahindra XUV300 2024 starting at Rs. 9 Lakhs in Singrauli. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT ₹ 8.52 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT ₹ 9.51 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT ₹ 9.96 Lakhs