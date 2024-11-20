What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Rohtak? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Rohtak is Rs. 10.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Rohtak? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Rohtak amount to Rs. 78,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Rohtak? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Rohtak is Rs. 17,409.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Rohtak? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Rohtak are Rs. 45,430, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.