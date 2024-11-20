Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 8.77 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.23 Lakhs in Raiganj.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197
Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 8.77 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.23 Lakhs in Raiganj.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol and 1197 cc CNG engine options.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Raiganj for 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 8.77 - 10.23 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Fronx dealers and showrooms in Raiganj for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price breakup in Raiganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is mainly compared to Skoda Kylaq which starts at Rs. 7.89 Lakhs in Raiganj, Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 6.13 Lakhs in Raiganj and Tata Blackbird starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Raiganj.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT ₹ 8.77 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT ₹ 9.77 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG ₹ 9.86 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT ₹ 10.23 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price