What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Raiganj? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Raiganj is Rs. 10.23 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Raiganj? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Raiganj amount to Rs. 95,750, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Raiganj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Raiganj is Rs. 17,773.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Raiganj? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Raiganj are Rs. 49,100, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.