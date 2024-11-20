What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Panna? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Panna is Rs. 9.86 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Panna? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Panna amount to Rs. 73,579, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Panna? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Panna is Rs. 17,191.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Panna? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Panna are Rs. 34,597, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.