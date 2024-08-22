HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Fronx On Road Price in Murgud

4 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Side View Left
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear Left View
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Fog Lamp
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Headlight
4 out of 5
8.77 - 15.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Murgud
Fronx Price in Murgud

Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Murgud starts from Rs. 8.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.18 Lakhs in Murgud. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT₹ 8.75 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT₹ 9.73 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG₹ 9.48 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT₹ 10.18 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variant Wise Price List in Murgud

Sigma 1.2L MT
₹8.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,51,500
RTO
88,605
Insurance
34,052
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Murgud)
8,74,657
EMI@18,800/mo
Delta 1.2L MT
₹9.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sigma 1.2 CNG
₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Delta Plus 1.2L MT
₹10.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6.13 - 10.2 Lakhs
Punch Price in Murgud
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs
Exter Price in Murgud
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
Bolero Price in Murgud
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.11 Lakhs
Magnite Price in Murgud
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

9.95 - 12.15 Lakhs
Bolero Neo Price in Murgud

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

The Japanese-spec Suzuki Fronx packs more equipment than the India-spec model including the addition of ADAS, AWD and revised interior
Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Fronx to get ADAS, AWD in Japan
22 Aug 2024
The made-in-India Fronx is the first Maruti Suzuki SUV to be launched in Japan, marking a huge milestone for the brand's Indian arm
Maruti Suzuki begins exports of made-in-India Fronx coupe SUV to Japan
13 Aug 2024
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter CNG SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the latest small SUV in India to get CNG powertrain after its rivals Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Which CNG SUV offers best mileage?
19 Jul 2024
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered with three powertrain options.
Maruti Fronx real-world fuel efficiency tested. Check how much it delivers
10 Jul 2024
While the Baleno looks smart, the Fronx may appear smarter because it is the newer of the two Maruti Suzuki models.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Which of the two siblings makes more sense?
9 Jul 2024
 Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Videos

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
11 Jun 2024
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Latest Cars in India 2024

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE

4.57 Cr
Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.37 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

3.5 - 4 Cr Exp. Price
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

17 - 22 Lakhs Exp. Price
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
