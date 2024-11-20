What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Jamnagar? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Jamnagar is Rs. 9.82 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Jamnagar? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Jamnagar amount to Rs. 62,152, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Jamnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Jamnagar is Rs. 17,114.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Jamnagar? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Jamnagar are Rs. 41,879, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.