What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Gaya? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Gaya is Rs. 10.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Gaya? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Gaya amount to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Gaya? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Gaya is Rs. 17,659.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Gaya? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Gaya are Rs. 41,414, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.