Maruti Suzuki Fronx On Road Price in Darjeeling

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
8.68 - 15.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Darjeeling
Fronx Price in Darjeeling

Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Darjeeling starts from Rs. 8.68 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.14 Lakhs in Darjeeling. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT₹ 8.68 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT₹ 9.69 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT₹ 10.14 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variant Wise Price List in Darjeeling

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹8.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,46,500
RTO
79,650
Insurance
41,496
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Darjeeling)
8,68,146
EMI@18,660/mo
Delta 1.2L MT
₹9.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta Plus 1.2L MT
₹10.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.15 Lakhs
Exter Price in Darjeeling
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024

Mahindra XUV300 2024

9 - 15 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition comes offering the customers of Delta+, Zeta or Alpha trims of the crossover accessories worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition adds zing to Baleno crossover
8 Feb 2024
Maruti Suzuki's sales in India continues to be boosted by the popularity of its SUVs like Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.
Brezza, Fronx SUVs continue to power Maruti sales in January
1 Feb 2024
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is being offered with two engine options.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx hits 1 lakh sales milestone since its launch
24 Jan 2024
Maruti Suzuki Fronx's in-house crash test video has fuelled speculation that it may soon send the crossover for the Bharat NCAP crash test.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx crash tests under process; likely to head for BNCAP test soon
28 Dec 2023
Maruti Fronx SUV was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched in South Africa, priced more than in India
16 Aug 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Videos

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
