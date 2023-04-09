Maruti Suzuki Fronx: How is it to drive?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It also comes with two engine options, the first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT unit. This engine is offered in Sigma, Delta and Delta+ variants.

But Maruti seems to be betting really big on the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine, previously on the Baleno RS before being taken off from there owing to lukewarm response. On the Fronx, it could be an entirely different tale - all the test units made available to members of the press were the turbo engine versions. The turbo engine is made available on the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha of Fronx, mated to a manual gearbox and an AT.

Fronx offers around 99 hp through the turbo petrol motor, and 147 Nm of torque.

The engine is quite responsive once you get a move, with throttle pushes enforcing the required momentum. Although the initial burst from standstill won't exactly blow you off your driver's seat - the pickup from stationery doesn't quite have the ‘turbo’ appeal, the power build up around 2,400 RPM mark is decent and the AT in our test unit slotted the appropriate numbers without batting an eyelid. For others looking to negate that initial hesitation, there are paddle sifters, of course.

Fronx also manages to climb its way to triple-digit speeds on open roads with a fair bit of ease and holds its straight lines well. Being pushed into tight corners at speed may not be its foray - some amount of body roll does make its effect felt, but the Fronx manages to keep a grip on engine and ambient noise coming into the cabin. And that high(er) ground clearance also helps it clear speed breakers even though the taut suspension could have been softened a tad because the ride can sometimes be quite jumpy. The steering too could have been more engaging, closer to the set up on the Baleno. What does stand out though is a turning radius of just 4.9 meters which makes it scrumptiously easy to make tight, full turns.

Fronx gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

While we did not drive the engine with the manual gearbox, we expect it to be similar to the one new-age Maruti cars and hence, offering short throws and even better command through speed constructs.