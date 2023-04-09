FronxPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
MARUTI SUZUKI Fronx

Launched in Apr 2023

4.0
36 Reviews
₹7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Fronx Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Fronx: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.19 kmpl

Fronx: 20.01-28.51 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 82.94 bhp

Fronx: 76.0 - 99.0 bhp

View all Fronx Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes the highest seller in February 2025. Here’s what makes it popular
  • Maruti Suzuki reports marginal sales uptick in February 2025 backed by Swift, Fronx, Ertiga

    • Read More
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx price starts at ₹ 7.51 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Sigma 1.2L MT₹7.51 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta 1.2L MT₹8.38 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Sigma 1.2 CNG₹8.46 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta Plus 1.2L MT₹8.78 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta 1.2L AGS₹8.88 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta Plus 1.2L (O) MT₹8.93 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta Plus 1.2L AGS₹9.28 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta 1.2 CNG₹9.32 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS₹9.43 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT₹9.72 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT₹10.55 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT₹11.47 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone₹11.63 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT₹11.96 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT₹12.88 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone₹13.04 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Turbo BoosterJet engineYoung body stylingFeature loaded

    Cons

    Suspensions are tad too stiffUninspiring steeringCabin isn't uniqe

    Maruti Suzuki, by its own admission, has come late to the SUV party in the Indian car market. And while the Brezza has been a stellar hit in the sub-compact SUV segment, it has only now been joined by the Grand Vitara in the mid-size SUV space. The country's largest car maker still sees a whole lot of space and in a brazen attempt to emerge as the largest SUV player by end of 2024, is now gearing up to launch the all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

    Fronx may be a weird name - short for ‘Frontier Next’, but the intention behind pushing the model to the fore may not be. Maruti Suzuki is positioning the model as an urban SUV that is targeted towards a younger buying audience. Based on the enormously popular Baleno hatchback, Fronx has some spirited ambitions - two engine options, three transmission choices, new-age and Nexa-inspired body styling and a well-kitted cabin.

    READ MORE

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Images

    17 images
    View All Fronx Images

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Arctic white
    Grandeur grey
    Opulent red
    Earthen brown
    Bluish black
    Nexa blue
    Splendid silver

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage20.01 kmpl
    Engine998 - 1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all Fronx specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Kia Sonet
    Nissan Magnite
    Tata Punch
    Hyundai Exter
    Renault Kiger
    Tata Punch CNG
    Renault Triber
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹7.51 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.74 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.3 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.79 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.4
    36 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    33 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    98 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    44 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    1
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    87 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    72 bhp
    Power
    71 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    75 bhp
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    115 Nm
    Torque
    113.8 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    103 Nm
    Torque
    96 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    210 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3991 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Height
    1572 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1631 mm
    Height
    1605 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1643 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1880 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1710 mm
    Width
    1750 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1739 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    336 litres
    Boot Space
    366 litres
    Boot Space
    391 litres
    Boot Space
    405 litres
    Boot Space
    210 litres
    Boot Space
    84 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Currently viewingFronx vs Urban Cruiser TaisorFronx vs SonetFronx vs MagniteFronx vs PunchFronx vs ExterFronx vs KigerFronx vs Punch CNGFronx vs TriberFronx vs ErtigaFronx vs Bolero
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Fronx's petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    21.79 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Videos

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV, first-drive review: Baleno on steroids
    9 Apr 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
    View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx EMI

    EMI ₹13119.26/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx User Reviews & Ratings

    4.03
    36 Ratings & Reviews
    Write a Review
    Stylish Yet Practical
    With its sleek looks and practical features, the Fronx appeals to buyers seeking both style and functionality.By: Rajat Kaur (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Efficient And Compact SUV
    Fronx is compact, fuel-efficient, and easy to handle, catering to both individual and family-oriented buyers.By: Aarav Saxena (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Reliable Compact Performer
    Fronx delivers reliable performance on both highways and city roads, ensuring peace of mind for its owners.By: Ishita Garg (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great For Family Drives
    The Fronx is spacious, comfortable, and reliable, making it a perfect choice for family trips and daily errands.By: Tanya Sethi (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Ideal For City Driving
    The Fronx is compact yet powerful, making it ideal for navigating crowded city streets with ease and efficiency.By: Avantika Choudhary (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Feature Packed Compact SUV
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a host of features like a modern infotainment system and safety options, enhancing the driving experience.By: Ayush Tiwari (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smart Design And Comfort
    The Fronx combines smart design with a comfortable cabin, offering great convenience for urban and long-distance travel.By: Arjun Thakur (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Compact Yet Versatile SUV
    Despite its compact design, the Fronx provides ample boot space and versatile seating for all types of journeys.By: Aarohi Sharma (Jan 8, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great Mileage And Comfort
    With excellent fuel efficiency and comfortable seating, the Fronx is perfect for both city commutes and highway drives.By: Rohan Verma (Jan 8, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Affordable Compact SUV
    Fronx delivers a combination of affordability, practicality, and modern features, ideal for budget-conscious buyers.By: Ayaan Qureshi (Jan 8, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

