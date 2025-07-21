MARUTI SUZUKI Fronx EV Mileage

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV User Opinions & Ratings
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The best ev car in the world
The driving experience is smooth, and it charges faster compared to many other electric vehicles. Compared to diesel cars, which are expensive to run, this EV is much more cost-effective as it consumes less electricity for charging.By: Sangeeta jain (Jul 21, 2025)