Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
UPCOMING

MARUTI SUZUKI Fronx EV

₹12 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
5.0
1
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic

Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rana Motors
A 2/7, Rikhi House, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp. Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
Prashant Vihar, E-53, New Delhi, Delhi 110085
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
Janakpuri, B1/630, New Delhi, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
+91 - 8045248501
Shreyash Automotive Arena
Plot No- 2, SSG Magesty Mall, Guru Harkishan Marg, Pitampura, Road No-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110034
+91 - 7838555037
Trs Arena Badli
B-6, Phase I, Rohini, Badli Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110085
+91 - 9999525770
The best ev car in the world
The driving experience is smooth, and it charges faster compared to many other electric vehicles. Compared to diesel cars, which are expensive to run, this EV is much more cost-effective as it consumes less electricity for charging.By: Sangeeta jain (Jul 21, 2025)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV FAQs

What is the expected price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV?

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV?

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to launch in Mar 2027.

What are the key specifications and features of Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV?

It has an automatic transmission.

Which are the competitors of Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV?

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV faces competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

