The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to launch in Mar 2027.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹12 Lakhs* Onwards.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Leapmotor C10 and Tata Punch EV are sought to be the major rivals to Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12 Lakhs.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is expected to launch in Mar 2027.
It has an automatic transmission.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV faces competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV.
