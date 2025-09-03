Maruti Suzuki Escudo is priced at Rs. 9.75 - 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki Escudo comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1462 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Maruti Suzuki Escudo rivals are Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3X, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Kia Syros.
Category Average: 1462.0 cc
Escudo: 1462.0 cc
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1462 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
