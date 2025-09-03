EscudoImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Maruti Suzuki Escudo
MARUTI SUZUKI Escudo

₹9.75 - 12 Lakhs Expected price
Maruti Suzuki Escudo Price:

Maruti Suzuki Escudo is priced at Rs. 9.75 - 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maruti Suzuki Escudo?

Maruti Suzuki Escudo comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1462 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maruti Suzuki Escudo?

Maruti Suzuki Escudo rivals are Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3X, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Kia Syros.

Escudo Expected Key Specs

Engine

1462.0 cc

1462.0 cc

Maruti Suzuki Escudo Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.34 - 20.19 Lakhs
Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

11.42 - 20.68 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta

11.11 - 20.92 Lakhs
Tata Curvv

10 - 19.52 Lakhs
Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Escudo Images

Maruti Suzuki Escudo Specifications and Features

Body Type: SUV
Keyless Entry: Yes
Transmission: Manual
Engine: 1462 cc
Fuel Type: Petrol

Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rana Motors
A 2/7, Rikhi House, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp. Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
Janakpuri, B1/630, New Delhi, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8045248501
Trs Arena Mayapuri
Naraina Vihar, A-16, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
+91 - 9999525770
Bagga Link Motors
395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929400497
Competent Automobiles
E-5/1, Phirni Road, Najafgarh, Opp.Furniture Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8130977201
Competent Automobiles
F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 9953046681
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Escudo FAQs

What is the expected price of Maruti Suzuki Escudo?

The Maruti Suzuki Escudo is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 9.75-12 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Maruti Suzuki Escudo?

The Maruti Suzuki Escudo is expected to launch on 3rd Sept 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1462 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Maruti Suzuki Escudo?

The Maruti Suzuki Escudo features a 1462 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Maruti Suzuki Escudo?

The Maruti Suzuki Escudo faces competition from the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Citroen C3X in the 1462 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Check Latest Offers

