Marutisuzuki Ertiga On Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price List, Specifications and Features
1462 cc | 103 bhp | 1135 kg
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi is priced on the road at Rs 900,055 in Dindori - MH.
In Dindori - MH, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi will be Rs 89,584.
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi's insurance charges in Dindori - MH are Rs 41,529.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Dindori - MH: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 768,942, RTO - Rs. 89,584, Insurance - Rs. 41,529, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. NA. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Dindori - MH is Rs. 900,055.
Top model of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT and the on road price in Dindori - MH is Rs. 1,232,048.
The top variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga costs Rs. 1,232,048 on the road. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in 6.0 variants, with the base model being Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi and the top variant being Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT, which costs Rs. 1,232,048.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on-road price in Dindori - MH starts at Rs. 900,055 and goes up to Rs. 1,232,048. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in 18,250 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.
